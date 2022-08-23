1. The pudús are the world’s smallest deer, with the southern pudú being slightly larger than the northern pudú.
2. The southern pudu has a coat which is short, glossy, and dark brown to reddish-brown in color, with slightly lighter legs and underparts. The insides of its ears and its lips are orangish. Fawns have white spots, probably for camouflage.
3. Males have short, simple spiked antlers which are shed each year in July.
4. Southern pudus are natives of southwestern Argentina and southern Chile. They live between the Maule River in the north and the Chiloé province in the south. They prefer temperate rainforest with bamboo thickets and dense underbrush, as this offers good cover from predators.
5. Pudús are territorial animals with home range about 40-60 acres. They are wary animals and move slowly, stopping often, testing the air for predators’ scent.