1. Lake Tekapo, Takapo meaning to leave haste at night, is a freshwater lake found in Mackenzie District (Canterbury Region) on the South Island of New Zealand. It forms part of the four lakes that run from north to south to make up the Mackenzie Basin.

2. The lake was named after James Mckenzie, a shepherd of Scottish origin. Before becoming a tourist destination, the basin was famous for sheep rearing.

