1. Lake Tekapo, Takapo meaning to leave haste at night, is a freshwater lake found in Mackenzie District (Canterbury Region) on the South Island of New Zealand. It forms part of the four lakes that run from north to south to make up the Mackenzie Basin.
2. The lake was named after James Mckenzie, a shepherd of Scottish origin. Before becoming a tourist destination, the basin was famous for sheep rearing.
3. It is surrounded by the Two Thumb Ranges on the east, Mount John on the west, Lake Alexandrina to the north, Cowans Hills to the south, and Mistake Peak facing towards the lake.
4. Lake Tekapo has 2 major rivers draining into it from the north, the Godley River and the Macaulay River. These two rivers have their main tributaries north of the Southern Alps. The distinctive light turquoise colour of the Lake is a result of the melting snow from the Southern Alps.
5. Lake Tekapo has an average of six and a half sunshine hours daily making it one of the sunniest places in New Zealand. On a cloudless day, the snow-capped peaks of Mount Cook are visible from Lake Tekapo.