1. Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among those aged 1-54 in the U.S.
2. A total of 22,697 drivers and passengers in passenger vehicles died in motor vehicle crashes in 2018.
Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 3:23 am
3. For adults and older children (who are big enough for seat belts to fit properly), seat belt use is one of the most effective ways to save lives and reduce injuries in crashes. Yet millions do not buckle up on every trip.
4. More than half (range: 51%-60%) of teens (13-19 years) and adults aged 20-44 years who died in crashes in 2018 were not buckled up at the time of the crash.
5. By wearing seat belts and buckling children into age- and size-appropriate car seats and booster seats, people can reduce the risk of serious injury and death by half. Although most drivers follow these safety measures on every trip, there are still millions who don’t. In fact, it is estimated that 2,549 lives (of people 5 years and older) could have been saved in 2017 alone if all motor vehicle occupants were restrained on every trip.
Source: cdc.gov
