1. The red sand dunes occur in a large dry area known as the Simpson Desert. Big Red Sand Dunes is located in the northern territory and Queensland in central Australia.
2. The dry red sand dunes cover a large area of about 176,500 km and are considered the fourth largest Australian desert. It is underlain by Great Artesian Basin which is considered the largest inland drainage in the entire world.
3. The area experiences very low precipitation of about 125 mm or less annually, and the area is extremely dry. It receives periodic temporary flooding resulting from rainfall in other regions flowing into the area. The periodic flooding is responsible for the rich flora and fauna.
4. Some of the world’s rare species can also be found in the area such as the fat-tailed marsupial mouse. It is habited by about 180 bird species, 92 reptile species, and up to 44 mammals. Some of the native mammals found in the area include carnivorous mulgara, tiny, and the bilby. Some of the birds include brown falcons, barn owls, and cockatoos.
5. Quartz is the major sediment that is predominant in the area. It is a hard crystalline mineral that is mostly made up of silica, and it is mostly rounded and are sub-angular in shape. The size of the grains varies from 0.05mm to 1.2mm.