1. Tahitian pearls do not come from Tahiti. Pearl farming does not take place anywhere on the island. Having said that, Tahiti is the commercial hub of the majority of pearl farms located throughout French Polynesia. Most of the Tahitian pearl cultivation happens in low-lying coral atolls of the Tuamotu and Gambier Archipelago.
2. They have a bold color that appears black but if you look closely, you will notice that they are not fully black. Each black-lip oyster will produce a different colored Tahitian pearl. Some of the popular hues include silver, charcoal, green and brown. They are prized for their beautiful array of iridescent colors.