1. Collagen is a protein responsible for healthy joints and skin elasticity, or stretchiness. It’s in your bones, muscles, and blood, comprising three-quarters of your skin and a third of the protein in your body.
2. To produce collagen naturally, your body needs:
- Proline: found in egg whites, dairy, cabbage, mushrooms, and asparagus
- Glycine: found in pork skin, chicken skin, and gelatin, and a variety of other protein-rich foods
- Vitamin C: found in citrus fruits and bell peppers
- Zinc: found in beef, lamb, pork, shellfish, chickpeas, lentils, beans, milk, cheese, and various nuts and seeds
- Copper: found in organ meats, cocoa powder, cashews, sesame seeds, and lentils
3. Scientists have identified a total of 29 varieties of collagen, including these 5 main types
- Type I, which gives strength to your skin, bones, ligaments, and tendons
- Type II, which makes up the flexible cartilage that helps support your joints
- Type III, found in your internal organs, blood vessels, and muscles
- Type IV, in some layers of your skin
- Type V, which is present in your corneas as well as some layers of skin and hair
4. As you age, your existing collagen breaks down, and it gets harder for your body to produce more. As a result, many people turn to collagen powder or other types of collagen supplements, such as capsules, gummies, and liquids.
5. Collagen capsules, liquids, and gummies contain the same active ingredients as collagen powder. But the dosages will vary depending on what form you use.