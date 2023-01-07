1. A parentified child has responsibilities placed on them that are inappropriate, considering their age and abilities. These responsibilities can include practical duties, such as paying bills, or emotional support, such as acting as a confidant.
2. Parentified children may experience anxiety, depression, and other psychological and physical effects. The impact can be lasting and might continue into adulthood.
3. Parentification can be parent-focused or sibling-focused. And either type can be instrumental, emotional, or both.
4. If parentification is instrumental, a child may be forced to take on practical duties, such as paying bills. If it is emotional, the child may have to take on responsibilities, such as mediating conflict between family members.
5. It is important to note that in cases of parentification, the duties are age-inappropriate and excessive.