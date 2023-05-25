1. It’s an otherworldly experience to stand on a rocky coast and watch a colossal iceberg slowly drift by. This is exactly what locals and visitors along Iceberg Alley experience each year between late April and early June. Iceberg Alley refers to the waters of the Atlantic Ocean that run along the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, in the easternmost point of North America.

2. Every spring, between 400 and 800 icebergs slowly make their way past Iceberg Alley. They range in size from small chunks called bergy bits and growlers to colossal structures that loom over small villages. In 2017, a giant iceberg measuring 150 feet tall went aground near the Newfoundland village of Ferryland, dwarfing all of the homes nearby and making headlines around the world.

