1. It’s an otherworldly experience to stand on a rocky coast and watch a colossal iceberg slowly drift by. This is exactly what locals and visitors along Iceberg Alley experience each year between late April and early June. Iceberg Alley refers to the waters of the Atlantic Ocean that run along the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, in the easternmost point of North America.
2. Every spring, between 400 and 800 icebergs slowly make their way past Iceberg Alley. They range in size from small chunks called bergy bits and growlers to colossal structures that loom over small villages. In 2017, a giant iceberg measuring 150 feet tall went aground near the Newfoundland village of Ferryland, dwarfing all of the homes nearby and making headlines around the world.
3. It was in the waters of Iceberg Alley where the ill-fated Titanic collided with an undetected berg. After the ship sank in 1912, Canada, the United States, and with 12 other countries formed the International Ice Patrol to warn vessels of any large, frozen obstacles floating around the North Atlantic.
4. As icebergs melt, they take on many different forms, creating magnificent shapes and arches until the last bits fade into the sea. Their various appearances can be categorized into one of six shapes: Blocks are square-shaped icebergs with steep sides and a flat top, while wedges have a flat surface that slopes from one end to the other. Pinnacles are icebergs with, as their name suggests, a pinnacle or peak shape, often referred to as a pyramid. Dry docs are u-shaped icebergs that have a flat water-level section in the middle with two pinnacles or columns on either side. Domes are softly rounded, and tabular icebergs have flat tops with a width much greater than their height.
5. You can sometimes hear the icebergs break apart.