1. Doc Holliday, byname of John Henry Holliday, (baptized March 21, 1852, Griffin, Georgia, U.S. — died Nov. 8, 1887, Glenwood Springs, Colorado), was a gambler, gunman, and sometime dentist of the American West.
2. He practiced dentistry briefly in Dallas but soon discovered his prowess as a gambler, a poker and faro player, and began drifting throughout the West — Jacksboro, Texas; Pueblo and Denver, Colorado; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Deadwood, South Dakota; Dodge City, Kansas; Trinidad and Leadville, Colorado; and Las Vegas, New Mexico, ending up in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1880.