1. Grizzly bears are omnivorous, but their diet varies throughout the year. For example:
Fall. Whitebark pine nuts are the most common food for bears during fall. They also eat various roots, including pond weed root, sweet cicely root, bistort root, and yampa root. Berries, clover, and dandelion are also a part of a grizzly bear’s diet.
Spring. Grizzly bears primarily eat elk and bison during this time of year. Gophers and grasses are also on the menu.
Summer. During the summer, grasses and plants primarily make up a grizzly bear’s diet. The most commonly eaten plants include dandelion, clover, horsetail, thistle, biscuit root, and fireweed. They also eat strawberry, huckleberry, and buffaloberry, as well as ants and cutworm moths.
2. Grizzly bears are apex predators, which means they are at the top of the food chain. They have no natural predators and can easily hunt and catch large mammals such as elk and bison. Grizzlies will compete with wolves for food if they are in the same location.
3. Grizzly bears eat as much as 90 pounds of food per day. That’s roughly half the weight of the average American.
4. Despite their large size, grizzly bears can actually run pretty fast. They can run up to 30 miles per hour. They have a huge hump on their shoulder that helps them reach top speeds.
5. Grizzly bears go through a mild form of hibernation called torpor. During this time, their heart rate slows down to as low as eight beats per minute.
Source: Yellowstone Bear World