1. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri was actually born under the legal name Guy Ramsey Ferry, according to Biography.com. But he didn’t just make the name up – Fieri is actually his grandfather’s given family surname. When his grandfather immigrated to the US from Italy, he changed the spelling to Ferry. As a nod to his grandfather, Guy changed his last name from Ferry to Fieri when he married his wife, Lori, in 1995.
2. In 2001, he was working for a company called Flowmaster that specialized in mufflers and other car parts. He was featured on a couple of commercials for the brand, but he’s a more subdued version of the TV personality we know today.
3. Fieri has always been at home in the kitchen, but he worked his way up the celebrity ladder just like any other chef. He appeared on season two of the “Food Network Star” in 2006 and was crowned the winner.
4. If you’ve spent any amount of time watching “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,” you probably already know that Guy Fieri is not a fan of eggs. He’s so known for disliking the food that when he visits a restaurant on “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,” chefs will alter their recipes to avoid cooking eggs for Guy.
5. In 2012, Fieri had the distinct honor of being inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame. And he’s no stranger to barbecue greatness – he and a team of pitmaster friends won the American Royal World Series of Barbecue Open Contest and the 2012 Houston Livestock & Rodeo World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, according to the Barbecue Hall of Fame.