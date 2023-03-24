1. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri was actually born under the legal name Guy Ramsey Ferry, according to Biography.com. But he didn’t just make the name up – Fieri is actually his grandfather’s given family surname. When his grandfather immigrated to the US from Italy, he changed the spelling to Ferry. As a nod to his grandfather, Guy changed his last name from Ferry to Fieri when he married his wife, Lori, in 1995.

2. In 2001, he was working for a company called Flowmaster that specialized in mufflers and other car parts. He was featured on a couple of commercials for the brand, but he’s a more subdued version of the TV personality we know today.

