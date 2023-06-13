1. A tuna is a saltwater fish belonging to the Scombridae family (mackerel family). Two groups—sometimes referred to as “tribes”—dominate the tuna species. The first one is the Thunnini genus, which is distinguished by its two unique dorsal fins and extremely thick body. They are referred to as “genuine tunas.” There are 15 different species of Thunnini, the most popular species for recreational and commercial tuna fisheries are albacore, bigeye, bluefin, skipjack, and yellowfin. The other group is from Sardini, where the smaller true bonito species, such as the dogtooth tuna, more closely resemble mackerel than some other tuna species.
2. Ancient civilizations engaged in tuna fishing, which the Arabs brought to the Mediterranean Sea and Europe around the year 1000. History experts believe that tuna fishing dates back at least 2,000 years.
3. Tuna live in every ocean in the world, and they consume a diverse diet to match. In the open ocean, tuna typically eat migratory fish and squid. Small tuna species frequently consume smaller fish, crustaceans, and squid.
4. A typical tuna consumes fish and crustaceans equal to about 10% of their body weight every day. Bigger tuna, such as the bluefin, can grow up to 12 feet long and weigh a record-breaking 1500 pounds! This tuna must eat up to 25% of its body weight every day to maintain its muscle strength since they spend a lot of time swimming through waterways.
5. Sharks might be the first creature that springs to mind when talking about ocean predators, but bluefin tuna should also be highlighted. One of the most numerous fish in the water, the bluefin tuna, may quickly outgrow a shark. They are considered prominent ocean predators because they enjoy pursuing a variety of fish species.