1. A tuna is a saltwater fish belonging to the Scombridae family (mackerel family). Two groups—sometimes referred to as “tribes”—dominate the tuna species. The first one is the Thunnini genus, which is distinguished by its two unique dorsal fins and extremely thick body. They are referred to as “genuine tunas.” There are 15 different species of Thunnini, the most popular species for recreational and commercial tuna fisheries are albacore, bigeye, bluefin, skipjack, and yellowfin. The other group is from Sardini, where the smaller true bonito species, such as the dogtooth tuna, more closely resemble mackerel than some other tuna species.

2. Ancient civilizations engaged in tuna fishing, which the Arabs brought to the Mediterranean Sea and Europe around the year 1000. History experts believe that tuna fishing dates back at least 2,000 years.

