1. Kris Kristofferson traces his roots back to Sweden, where his grandparents on his father’s side originated.
2. While attending Pomona College, he experienced his first ever claim-to-fame an appearance in Sports Illustrated for his achievements in rugby, football, and track and field.
3. He was stationed in West Germany as a member of the 8th Infantry Division while serving in the U.S. Army in the 1960s. After his service, he was offered an assignment to teach literature at West Point, which he turned down to pursue a career in music. His family cut off ties with him after this decision, as both his father and grandfather had made careers out of military service.
4. While working as a janitor at a recording studio in Nashville, he met June Carter Cash. Kristofferson gave her a mixtape that he asked her to give to Johnny, which he ultimately ignored. In order to get Johnny Cash‘s attention, Kris Kristofferson landed a helicopter in his yard. It worked.
5. Kris later joined Cash as a member of the super group “The Highwaymen.” The Highwaymen were an American country music supergroup, composed of four of country music’s biggest artists who pioneered the outlaw country subgenre: Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson. Between 1985 and 1995, the group recorded three major label albums as The Highwaymen. The group produced three chart singles, including the number one “Highwayman” song in 1985.
Source: countryfancast.com