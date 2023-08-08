1. The hammerhead worm, members of the Bipalium genus, is the latest invasive creature appearing in backyards across the United States.
2. The hammerhead worm can be identified by its shovel-like head and yellowish-brown, striped body. It can reproduce by splitting itself in two.
3. It secretes a paralyzing toxin to “digest” their prey outside the body before eating it. It’s the same toxin found in pufferfish. The toxin does not affect humans though.It does not penetrate our skin, but can be harmful if ingested on gets inside the bloodstream.
4. Hammerhead worms are particularly abundant and common throughout the U.S. They have spread to about 30 states. They’re found largely east of the Mississippi, on the west coast from California to the Pacific Northwest, and even Hawaii.
5. These flatworms can grow well over a foot long.
Source: National Geographic