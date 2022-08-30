1. Mary Read, an English pirate, was also known as Mark Read. She was born circa 1690 and died in 1721.
2. Her mother was pregnant because of an affair. She tried to disguise Mary as Mark. He was Mary’s legitimate older brother who had died. Her mother did it so that she would get the financial support from Mark’s paternal grandmother, which she got until Mary was a teen.
3. At first, the young Mary was employed as a footboy while she was still dressed up like a boy. Later, she was hired on a ship. Mary became a member of British military. She became a great soldier in the battlefield by disguising as a man.
4. After the death of her husband, Mary decided to dress up in male again when she joined military service in Holland.
5. Mary Read followed John “Calico Jack” Rackham and Anne Bonny in 1720 as a pirate. Bonny told her that she was a woman. Therefore, Read told her that she was actually a woman too.