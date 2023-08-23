1. The Mutillidae or, as they are more commonly known, velvet ants, are a family of almost 8,000 species. However, they are not in fact ants, but wasps.
2. The name velvet ant comes from the appearance of the wingless females, which – with their body shape and size, and covering of a dense layer of velvety fur – resemble a hairy ant.
3. The vast number of species of velvet ant are spread over several continents. The majority of the species are found in hot, sunny and sandy areas in the Western Hemisphere. Many different species are found across the United States, as well as in Europe and Australasia.
4. The bright colours of the velvet ant are aposematic signals. These signals have evolved in a wide variety of creatures, and can be smells or sounds as well as the bright colours.
5. Despite being large in number, and distinctively brightly coloured, spotting a velvet ant is still relatively uncommon and there is a lot that is still unknown about these insects.