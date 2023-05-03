1. Mariachi is a Latin music genre. This type of music includes instruments such as the violin, trumpet, guitar, vihuela, guitarrón and sometimes a harp.
2. The size of a Mariachi group varies depending on the availability of musicians. The usual mariachi group today consists of as many as eight violins, two trumpets and at least one guitar.
3. Traditional mariachi guitars include the vihuela, a high-pitched, round-backed guitar that provides rhythm, and a bass guitar called a guitarrón, which also provides rhythm. Sometimes a Mexican folk harp provides bass and ornaments the melody.
4. All instruments are Mexican variations of European instruments.
5. Mariachi vocalization shows influences from a number of styles such as bolero (a romantic style), huapango (using falsetto), son jalisciense (an aggressive style) and more. Voices must be strong to be heard over amplified instruments.