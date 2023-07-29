1. Poison arrow frogs live in the rainforests of Central and South America and on a few Hawaiian Islands.
2. It is said that poison arrow frogs, also called poison dart frogs, received their name because some Amerindian tribes used their skin secretions to poison their darts.
3. Arrow frogs are not poisonous in captivity. Scientists believe that these frogs gain their poison from specific insects they eat in the wild.
4. The strawberry dart frogs are one of more than 100 species of poison dart frog.
5. The Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute is leading a partner project in Panama to save amphibians like these from a disease – chytrid – wiping them out worldwide. Eastern Panama, in particular, represents the last stronghold for amphibian biodiversity.
Source: Smithsonian Institute