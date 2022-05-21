1. In 1713, Daniel Boone’s father, a weaver and blacksmith, journeyed from his hometown of Bradninch, England, to the colony of Pennsylvania, established by William Penn in 1681 as a haven for religious tolerance. After the elder Boone refused to publicly apologize for the second marriage of two of his children to “worldlings,” or non-Quakers, he too was kicked out of the Quakers. He subsequently left Pennsylvania with his family in 1750 and traveled by wagon to the colony of North Carolina, where in 1753 he purchased two tracts of land near present-day Mocksville.
2. In 1775, Boone and a group of some 30 woodsmen left to complete a 200-mile trail through the wilderness to the Cumberland Gap — a natural break in the rugged Appalachian Mountains — and into Kentucky. The trail became known as Wilderness Road, which became the gateway by which an estimated 200,000 settlers journeyed to the western frontier by the early 19th century.
3. Among those emigrants was Abraham Lincoln’s grandfather, who in 1779 traveled the Wilderness Road from Virginia to Kentucky, where America’s 16th president was born in 1809.
4. Boone was transformed from a local hero into someone who was internationally famous when his story was included in a book, “The Discovery, Settlement and Present State of Kentucke,” published in 1784.
5. After Boone’s death in 1820, his legend continued to grow with the publication of such best-selling works as “The Biographical Memoir of Daniel Boone, the First Settler of Kentucky,” released in 1833. In this sensationalized account of Boone’s life, author Timothy Flint portrayed him as a ferocious Indian slayer who engaged in hand-to-hand combat and swung on vines to elude capture; in reality, Boone had friendly relationships with a number of Native Americans and claimed to have killed just a few of them.
