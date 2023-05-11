1. Agrippina was born into a golden family of Rome, and she was related to many, many Roman emperors. Her father Germanicus was a respected and beloved general, and her mother Agrippina the Elder was the picture of Roman piety and responsibility.
2. During the first part of her son Nero’s reign, Agrippina claimed equal power. She was even depicted on coinage alongside her child, leading some historians to claim her as the first true – if unofficial – Empress of Rome.
3. Growing up, Agrippina’s uncle Tiberius was the Emperor of Rome. Being around all these powerful people had its benefits, and Agrippina learned quickly how to manipulate people to get what she wanted.
4. Statues and accounts of Agrippina depict her as a beautiful woman with large, wide-set eyes, a long aquiline nose, and column-curled hair.
5. Agrippina’s time as Empress was marked by rampant paranoia and abuses of power. She eliminated enemy after enemy with political scheming, bedroom plots, and straight-up murder. No one was safe: when Brittanicus’ rather harmless tutor complained that she was pushing his student out of royal contention, she had him executed too.