1. Pampas grass loves hot summers and mild winters. It thrives in lots of sun and will not bloom in shade.
2. Pampas grass can grow about 8-12 feet tall. When planting, find a spacious place where it can thrive without overcrowding the environment.
1. Pampas grass loves hot summers and mild winters. It thrives in lots of sun and will not bloom in shade.
2. Pampas grass can grow about 8-12 feet tall. When planting, find a spacious place where it can thrive without overcrowding the environment.
3. Pampas grows in clumps called tussocks. Huge, old clumps need periodic dividing to rejuvenate them. Winter is the time to do this. Wear gloves as the leaves are sharp and can cut your hands to ribbons. Cut the old foliage to the ground before digging and dividing. A power hedge trimmer makes quick work or this. Or if the clump is all alone by itself with no combustibles around, set it ablaze. This won’t hurt it at all and it sure is fun.
4. In the future, buy named selections such as ‘Ivory Feathers,’ ‘Andes Silver,’ and ‘Sunningdale Silver’ that bloom reliably.
5. The grass has no true value for farmers and is often described as an invasive weed. It’s currently banned in New Zealand and Hawaii.
Source: southernliving.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.