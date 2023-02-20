1. If Jason Statham is starring in a movie, you best believe that there’s going to be some action involved. Whether it’s an adrenaline-pumping car chase, a bullet-spraying shootout, or a good, old-fashioned, bare-handed beatdown, the action star seems to feed off of stunt work. And more often than not, Statham is actually the one performing the stunts, too.
2. Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie, the well-renowned director of action flicks like 2017’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and 2019’s live-action Aladdin remake, prove that having a dependable go-to guy can be a real asset in Hollywood. The duo make up a powerful actor-director combo, joining the ranks of other successful tag-teams like Tim Burton and Johnny Depp, Adam McKay and Will Ferrell, and Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan.