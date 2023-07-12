1. Wind shear is a change in wind speed and/or direction over a short distance. It can occur either horizontally or vertically and is most often associated with strong temperature inversions or density gradients. Wind shear can occur at high or low altitude.
2. Not all fronts have associated wind shear. In fact, shear is normally a problem only in those fronts with steep wind gradients.
3. A couple of clues tell you that wind shear may occur:
• The temperature difference across the front at the surface is 10 degrees F or more.
• The front is moving at a speed of at least 30 knots.
4. Wind shear is just one of the many unpleasant aspect of thunderstorms. The violence of these storms and their winds are well documented. The two worst problems outside actual storm penetration are shear related. These are the “first gust” and the “downburst.” The rapid shift and increase in wind just before a thunderstorm hits is the first gust.
5. Wind shear can be divided into horizontal and vertical shears.