1. Each piece of driftwood has its own journey and its own story. But its story isn’t over when it washes up on the beach.
2. Ecologically speaking, driftwood is an essential component of beach ecosystems. From the skeleton of an entire tree to a piece of driftwood the size of a pebble, each piece of driftwood provides a benefit to the beach ecosystem. Driftwood provides stability to the sandy beach environment.
3. Shorebirds rely on driftwood for nesting, feeding, and shelter. Some shorebirds will nest on beaches and use driftwood as protection and camouflage for their nests. Shorebirds can often be seen snatching up a quick meal of insects and other small animals from among the driftwood and plants along the shoreline.
4. As streams and rivers change flow and lake levels rise and fall, erosion occurs along the edge of the water. Because of this, trees may fall into the water.
5. Driftwood can also be created by beavers and by logging.