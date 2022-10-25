1. Shiba Inus bear a startling resemblance to foxes, with their pointed ears, red coats, and black noses. They first came to the United States in the 1950s, but they’ve been gaining popularity in recent years.
2. The Shiba’s ancestors probably accompanied the earliest immigrants to Japan way back in 7000 B.C. Archeologists have found remains of dogs about the size of Shibas in sites that were inhabited by the Jomon-jin people, who lived in Japan from 14,500 B.C. to 300 A.D. The Shiba Inu is likely the result of breeding between the Jomon-jin’s dogs and dogs that came to Japan with a new group of immigrants in 300 B.C.