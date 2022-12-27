1. Though they seem like a fun ‘50s or ‘60s fad, the garden gnome came into being in Germany in 1872. They were named Gartenzwerge (garden dwarfs), a word that sounds exactly like a sneeze.
2. There’s an estimated 25 million gnomes in yards across Germany.
3. U.S. production of gnomes came to a halt during World War II. They were a little too associated with Germany.
4. The Chelsea Flower Show frowns upon the figurines, forbidding them from appearing in designs — except in 2013, to honor an anniversary of the gnome.
5. The Gnome Reserve, a garden featuring 2,000 various gnomes, remains a popular tourist attraction in North Devon in England.