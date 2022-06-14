In honor of Flag Day, here are a few facts about the United States flag to share with you:
1. The flag always flies at the White House, Fort McHenry, and the Iwo Jima memorial.
2. Some people believe a man named Francis Hopkinson helped design the original flag.
3. There are still five American flags on the moon, but they are all probably bleached white due to radiation from the sun.
4. When two or more flags are flown on the same pole, the American flag must be at the top.
5. The colors of the flag have important meanings: red symbolizes hardiness and valor, white symbolizes purity and innocence, and blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice.
