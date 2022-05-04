1. There are over 200 species of hibiscus, also known as rose mallow, that can be found in the warm and tropical regions all over the world. Several species of Hawaiian hibiscus are endangered and extremely rare in the wild due to habitat loss and diseases.
2. This plant is best known by its beautiful flowers. Hibiscus is usually cultivated for ornamental purposes, but it can be also used in human diet, as a cure for various disorders and as a source of natural dyes.
3. Hibiscus is more than a pretty flower. It is known as “shoe flower” in China because people use hibiscus to polish their shoes. Women in China also use dyes extracted from hibiscus flowers to dye their eyebrows and hair. People in Polynesia use fibers from the bark of hibiscus tree to produce grass skirts. Women in Tahiti and Hawaii wear hibiscus flower behind the right ear when they want to announce that they are single and ready for marriage. Married women wear hibiscus behind the left ear.
4. Hibiscus flowers have citrus-like taste. They can be used for the preparation of soups, chutneys, salads, curries, jellies and jams. Hibiscus leaves can be boiled and used for dishes that are normally prepared with spinach.
5. The most popular beverage made of hibiscus is tea (made of dry flowers). Besides pleasant taste, tea made of hibiscus represents rich source of vitamin C. According to some medical studies, tea made of hibiscus lowers blood pressure and decreases cholesterol level.
Source: softschools.com