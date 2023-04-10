1. The first team of Budweiser Clydesdales came on the scene in 1933. They were a gift celebrating the end of Prohibition from August A. Busch, Jr. and Adolphus Busch to their father.
2. While the Clydesdales are the official mascot of Budweiser, since 1950, the Clydes themselves have had a mascot – the Dalmatian, long known as a coach dog.
3. To keep the Clydes fit while on tour in places without turnout space, handlers walk four horses at a time (two ponied) for an hour.
4. You can visit the Budweiser Clydesdales at the three main hitch barns located in St. Louis, Missouri, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Fort Collins, Colorado–as well as at Warm Springs Ranch in Booneville, Missouri and Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri.
5. The Budweiser Clydesdale breeding facility is at Warm Springs Ranch in Booneville, Missouri. The 300-acre ranch is home to up to 100 Clydesdale mares, foals and stallions.