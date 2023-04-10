1. The first team of Budweiser Clydesdales came on the scene in 1933. They were a gift celebrating the end of Prohibition from August A. Busch, Jr. and Adolphus Busch to their father.

2. While the Clydesdales are the official mascot of Budweiser, since 1950, the Clydes themselves have had a mascot – the Dalmatian, long known as a coach dog.

Recommended for you