1. In 1892, the year of the murders, 32-year-old Lizzie Borden and her older sister Emma lived in a house on Second Street in Fall River, Massachusetts, with their father, Andrew, and stepmother, Abby. Although there were reports of mild discontent in the household, there was nothing to foreshadow the horror that would come to pass.
2. On Aug. 4, 1892, Andrew and Abby Borden were found murdered in the home, the victims of multiple blows from a weapon. Abby Borden suffered something like 18 blows and Andrew Borden was dealt 11; in addition, contemporary accounts distinguish between hatchets and axes, and say the murder weapon was likely a hatchet.