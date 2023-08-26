1. Kokopelli is a kachina, or spirit, found in the mythology of the Hopi, Zuni, and other Pueblo Indians of the American Southwest.
2. A complex character, he plays various roles, including those of fertility spirit, trickster, and hunter.
3. Images of Kokopelli are among the oldest that survive in ancient rock art in the Southwest. He is also a popular figure on painted pottery.
4. Usually depicted as a humpbacked figure playing a flute, he often carries a large bag on his back and has antennae like an insect.
5. Kokopelli’s flute is similar to the flutes used in Native American religious rituals. As a hunter, Kokopelli may play the flute to attract the mountain sheep he is hunting. The Zuni call him a rain priest and connect him and his music with the gift of rain. According to the Hopi, Kokopelli warmed the land and the winds by playing his flute as he led them to their homeland.
Source: encyclopedia.com
