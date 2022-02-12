1. Lady Jane Grey was a teenage noblewoman during the English Tudor era. She was born in either 1536 or 1537 (it was a long time ago), and was the great-granddaughter of Henry VII.
2. Jane and Edward VI were first cousins once removed. If you have no idea what that means (like me), here’s a breakdown: Jane’s mom was a daughter of one of King Henry VIII’s sisters, and King Henry VIII is Edward’s VI dad.
3.. Jane and Guildford were married on May 25 1553 with two other couples in a triple wedding.
4. She and Guildford moved to the Tower of London and started ruling England, including discussing matters with the Privy Council (a group of influential advisors to the Crown). While Jane was settling in, John Dudley, Duke of Northumberland realized Mary I (Edward’s older half-sister) was amassing power and left the Tower of London to squash her. While he was gone, the Privy Council switched their allegiance from Jane to Mary I, announcing Mary I as the true Queen of England. As a result, Jane was Queen of England for nine days.
5. Jane was convicted of high treason and sentenced to death. So was Guildford, two of his brothers, and a lot of other people. Guildford’s father John Dudley, Duke of Northumberland, was also executed. On Feb. 12, 1554 Guildford was beheaded and his corpse was brought past the room where Jane was staying. Minutes after, Jane, the teenager and former Queen, was brought to the executioner and beheaded.
