1. William Hanna (1910-2001) and Joseph Barbera (1911-2006) are the single most successful producing/directing team (Hanna-Barbera) in animation history. For nearly two decades, their work on MGM’s Tom & Jerry cartoons rocked movie houses with laughter. However, when the duo brought their knack for sight gags and sure sense of parody to television, they became giants in the field of limited animation.
2. Hanna and Barbera started out at opposite ends of the country before they met at MGM in 1937. Hanna was born on July 14, 1910, in Melrose, New Mexico. Barbera was born on March 24, 1911, in New York City.
3. Fortunately for Hanna, his sister Marian was dating Jack Stevens, who worked for Warner Bros. animation producer Leon Schelesinger. Stevens advised the youngster to seek employment with the animation/production team of Hugh Harman and Rudolph Ising. He enjoyed the sociable animation shop and was quickly put in charge of the ink and paint department. By 1933 he was skilled enough to begin working as a story editor, lyricist, and occasional director.
4. Barbera filed income tax forms at the Irving Trust Bank on Wall Street. Drawing all night and refining his skills through instruction at the Pratt Institute, the wannabe cartoonist and magazine illustrator eventually sold a few cartoons to Collier’s for $25 apiece. Eventually he would be hired as an animator and storyboard editor and joined MGM’s new cartoon unit.
5. The two met at story conferences and began to share stories, and by the end of 1938 they were officially a creative team.