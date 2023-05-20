1. William Hanna (1910-2001) and Joseph Barbera (1911-2006) are the single most successful producing/directing team (Hanna-Barbera) in animation history. For nearly two decades, their work on MGM’s Tom & Jerry cartoons rocked movie houses with laughter. However, when the duo brought their knack for sight gags and sure sense of parody to television, they became giants in the field of limited animation.

2. Hanna and Barbera started out at opposite ends of the country before they met at MGM in 1937. Hanna was born on July 14, 1910, in Melrose, New Mexico. Barbera was born on March 24, 1911, in New York City.

