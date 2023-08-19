1. Pygmy seahorses are a group of eight species of miniature syngnathids (technical name for seahorses and pipefish) fish that live in the Coral Triangle region of southeast Asia.
2. They range in length from 1.4 – 2.7 cm between the tip of the tail to the end of the snout.
3. Within the first decade of the 21st century seven of the described total of eight species of pygmy seahorse were officially named. Before that only Bargibant’s pygmy seahorse was known to science, having been described in 1970. Since then two species have been synonymised – Severn’s and Pontoh’s pygmy seahorses are now known to represent a single species, so the name Hippocampus severnsi has been dropped.
4. Pygmy seahorses live in different habitats from their larger cousins. Larger seahorses are rarely found on tropical corals reefs, particularly current prone walls. Pygmy seahorses have evolved several adaptations to fill this niche perfectly. Pygmy seahorses have amazing camouflage to match their immediate surroundings.
5. Pygmy seahorses are morphologically distinct from all other seahorses, which are adaptations for their extremely small size. In addition to their extremely small size, they have a single gill opening on the back of the head (all other seahorses have a pair of gill openings either side of the head).
