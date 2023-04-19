1. The oldest dated winery was from the 4100 BC. The Bible mentions overconsumption of wine multiple times.
2. There is a Greek God of wine called Dionysus.
3. Wine can be made with more than one variety of grapes, and there are three major types of wine: red wine, white wine, and rose wine. There are also less popular varieties of wine that include a variety of orange and blue wines.
4. There is a term for people who dislike wine. The psychological condition of people who dislike, or even hate, wine is known as oenophobia. It is also known as enophobia or oinophobia.
5. Wine produced in warmer climates are generally sweeter. This is because grapes produce sugar as they ripen. These wines are also stronger than those that are produced in the colder regions of the world.
Source: facts.net
