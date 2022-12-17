1. Advent calendars are used to count down to Christmas.
2. Advent calendars typically have openings that may hide pictures, poems, stories and/or small gifts and food items.
1. Advent calendars are used to count down to Christmas.
2. Advent calendars typically have openings that may hide pictures, poems, stories and/or small gifts and food items.
3. The origins of the advent calendar comes from 19th century Germany, were Lutherans counted down the first 24 days of December.
4. Some advent calendars count down to Christmas by lighting candles and are called advent candles.
5. The first advent calendar was produced in 1851 and was handmade.
Source: tenrandomfacts.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.