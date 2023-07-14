1. The eastern lubber grasshopper is well known in the southeastern USA, and elsewhere, due to its large size and widespread use in biology classrooms for dissection exercises.
2. The grasshopper is also of economic importance in Florida. It is one of a few species of grasshoppers in Florida that occurs in large enough numbers to cause serious damage to citrus, vegetable crops, and landscape ornamentals.
3. The eastern lubber is quite clumsy and slow in movement and mostly travels by walking and crawling feebly over the substrate. “Lubber” is derived from an old English word “lobre” which means lazy or clumsy. This term has come to mean a big, clumsy, and stupid person, also known as a lout or lummox.
4. The eastern lubber grasshopper is limited to the southeastern region of the United States. It is found from the North Carolina south through South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, and west through Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana to central Texas.
5. Adults are colorful, but the color pattern varies. Often the adult eastern lubber is mostly yellow or tawny, with black on the distal portion of the antennae, on the pronotum, and on the abdominal segments.
Source: University of Florida/IFAS