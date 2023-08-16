1. Allan Pinkerton was a cooper, abolitionist, and founder of the North-Western Police Agency, predecessor of the Pinkerton National Detective Agency. Forced to emigrate from Scotland in 1842 because of his radical, populist views, Pinkerton first established himself as a cooper in Dundee, Illinois but soon gravitated to police work. He was appointed deputy sheriff of Kane County, Illinois in 1846, then deputy sheriff of Cook County, then special agent for the U.S. Post Office in Chicago.
2. Around 1850, he organized America’s first private detective agency specializing in railway thefts. Its motto was “We never sleep” and its logo — a prominent, unblinking eye — came to be associated with all future “private eyes.”