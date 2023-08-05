1. The patches of red-colored snow surfacing on Galindez Island, located off the coast of the Antarctic’s northernmost peninsula, are not the first for this visually striking phenomenon. There have been sightings all over the world including the Arctic, Himalayas, Rockies and in Yosemite National Park just last summer.
2. Known by various names like “pink snow”, “red snow” or “blood snow”, the fan-favorite and most commonly used name has been “watermelon snow.”
3. Reportedly, the snow even smells somewhat sweet and fruit-like, but experts do not recommend eating it (although not harmful in small amounts, it’s considered a laxative and can cause digestive ailments).
4. Recorded accounts of watermelon snow date back to 300 B.C. in notes made by Aristotle. The colored snow puzzled explorers and scientists for years until the 19th century when a Scottish botanist named Robert Brown found that the coloration was caused by a species of ice-loving algae, Chlamydomonas nivalis.
5. When you observe C. nivalis under a microscope, they are green in color but contain a secondary red pigment called a carotenoid. It lays dormant during winter months but during warmer summer months, the algae “activate” their carotenoid as a protective barrier, or sunscreen, against the sun’s damaging UV radiation, and become red.