1. All the parts of the desert rose have medicinal value and are used as traditional medicine in different countries. In Oman, the stem, roots, flowers, and leaves of the plant are crushed and blended to make a mixture used to treat sexually transmitted diseases. They also use the skin of the stem and the roots to make a lotion used in treating skin diseases and killing lice. The plant produces white latex that is used in treating septic wounds and tooth decay.
2. The desert rose has been used over the years in African countries to cure various diseases. In Somalia, the different parts of the plant are used in treating nose infections. The plant has toxic white latex used in killing pesticides. In Kenya, the latex is used in killing lice. Kenyans also make a powder from the plant’s stem that they then apply on livestock to kill parasites. The sap is used as an abortion agent to terminate unwanted pregnancies in humans and animals.