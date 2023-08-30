1. Manhattan schist, which can be seen in J. Hood Wright Park in New York City, is an extremely strong and durable rock type.
2. This foundation consists of the city’s five bedrock layers: Fordham gneiss, found primarily in the Bronx; Manhattan schist, in Lower and northern Manhattan; the Hartland Formation, in central Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens; Staten Island serpentinite, in Staten Island; and Inwood marble, in Manhattan and beneath the rivers that surround it.
3. It is Manhattan schist, the most prevalent bedrock in Manhattan, that makes the city’s famed skyline possible.
4. Manhattan schist was formed about 450 million years ago, making it the second oldest of New York City’s bedrocks, after Fordham gneiss.
5. Manhattan schist is found at various depths–from 18 feet below the surface in Times Square to 260 feet below in Greenwich Village. Where bedrock is far below the surface, skyscrapers are not practical because it is too difficult to reach the schist that provides structural stability and support.