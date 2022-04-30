1. A butterfly’s wings are covered by thousands of tiny scales, and these scales reflect light in different colors. But underneath all of those scales, a butterfly wing is actually formed by layers of chitin — the same protein that makes up an insect’s exoskeleton. These layers are so thin you can see right through them.
2. Butterflies have taste receptors on their feet to help them find their host plants and locate food. A butterfly of any biological sex will also step on its food, using organs that sense dissolved sugars to taste food sources like fermenting fruit.
3. Adult butterflies can only feed on liquids — usually nectar. Their mouthparts are modified to enable them to drink, but they can’t chew solids.
4. A butterfly cannot live on sugar alone; it needs minerals, too. To supplement its diet of nectar, a butterfly will occasionally sip from mud puddles, which are rich in minerals and salts.
5. Butterflies need an ideal body temperature of about 85 degrees Fahrenheit to fly. When air temperatures range between 82 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit, butterflies can fly with ease. Cooler days require a butterfly to warm up its flight muscles, either by shivering or basking in the sun.
