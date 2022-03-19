1. The first day of spring 2020 in Northern Hemisphere will be on Friday, March 20. And the last day of spring equinox 2020 will be on Saturday, June 20.
2. The reason the equinoxes and solstices don’t always come on the same day is that Earth doesn’t circle the sun in exactly 365 days.
3. The first day of spring, the vernal equinox, has 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness. The term vernal is Latin for “spring” and equinox is Latin for “equal night.“ In spring, the Earth’s axis is tilted toward the sun, increasing the number of daylight hours and bringing warmer weather.
4. Many trees, flowers, plants and bulbs begin to grow during the spring because of ample availability of water, light, warmth and soil (compost).
5. Spring fever is a term applied to several sets of physical and psychological symptoms associated with the arrival of spring. Experts say the body’s makeup changes due to different diets, hormone production, temperature and increased light.
Source: justfunfacts.com