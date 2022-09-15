1. The glass armonica (also known as the glass harmonica) was invented by Benjamin Franklin and was derived from the vérillon (musical glasses), a set of glasses, holding different amounts of water and thus yielding different notes, placed on a soundboard and rubbed by moistened fingers or, rarely, struck with rods.

2. A glass harmonica is a musical instrument consisting of a set of graduated, tuned glass bowls sounded by the friction of wetted fingers on their rims.

