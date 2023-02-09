1. Despite their large size, humpback whales aren’t aggressive hunters. Rather than attacking their prey, which includes plankton and small fish, they’ll use a variety of tactics, such as bubbles, to help confuse and herd their food source so that they can use their specialized teeth to filter the small creatures into their mouth.
2. Their name comes from the distinctive hump on their back. The scientific name ‘Megaptera’, translates to ‘mega’ and ‘wings’ due to their large front flippers.
3. While you may be able to find humpback whales nearly anywhere in the world, that doesn’t mean that they stay in those environments year-round. Typically, you’re more likely to find humpback whales in colder environments, such as the waters around Alaska. However, when it comes time to reproduce and give birth to their calves, humpback whales will favor warmer climates where there is more food, and it is safer for their calves.
4. While 16,000 kilometers a year is impressive, some studies have found that a single humpback whale may travel nearly 200 kilometers a day.
5. Humpback whale tails can be as wide as 18 feet. While their front flippers can grow up to 16 feet, which is the largest appendage in the world.