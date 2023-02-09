1. Despite their large size, humpback whales aren’t aggressive hunters. Rather than attacking their prey, which includes plankton and small fish, they’ll use a variety of tactics, such as bubbles, to help confuse and herd their food source so that they can use their specialized teeth to filter the small creatures into their mouth.

2. Their name comes from the distinctive hump on their back. The scientific name ‘Megaptera’, translates to ‘mega’ and ‘wings’ due to their large front flippers.

