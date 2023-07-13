1. In the last decades of the 19th century this suburban city in Illinois on the Fox River was a center for windmill manufacturing, a fact remembered by the windmill on Batavia’s logo. A fascinating thing about Batavia is that many of those old factories, built from the pale local limestone, are still standing.

2. America’s premier particle physics facility is right here in Batavia. Moments east of downtown, Fermilab was established in 1967 and it was here that the top quark particle was discovered in 1995. The grounds are vast, at more than 6,800 acres, composed of ponds, lakes, marshland and large expanses of restored prairie. You can come to navigate the many miles of paths and trails, see a bison herd, walk the interpretive trail and fish in the ponds and lakes.

Recommended for you