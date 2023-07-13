1. In the last decades of the 19th century this suburban city in Illinois on the Fox River was a center for windmill manufacturing, a fact remembered by the windmill on Batavia’s logo. A fascinating thing about Batavia is that many of those old factories, built from the pale local limestone, are still standing.
2. America’s premier particle physics facility is right here in Batavia. Moments east of downtown, Fermilab was established in 1967 and it was here that the top quark particle was discovered in 1995. The grounds are vast, at more than 6,800 acres, composed of ponds, lakes, marshland and large expanses of restored prairie. You can come to navigate the many miles of paths and trails, see a bison herd, walk the interpretive trail and fish in the ponds and lakes.
3. Developed over six years, much of the work on the Batavia Riverwalk was done with volunteer labor. The promenade curls around the Depot Pond, and then up the little peninsular to the east where you can stand at the pavilion and soak up the full beauty of the river and the dam on the east side.
4. The Fox River Trail runs along both riverbanks, and is an easy, traffic-free way to access downtown bars and restaurants, picturesque waterfront parks, the Red Oak Nature Center and much more besides. On the east bank, just north of the Red Oak Nature Center, the trail connects with the Batavia Spur of the Illinois Prairie Path, a 61-mile rail-to-trail network through much of DuPage County, as far east as Wheaton.
5. One of the prettiest sights along the Fox River is the Fabyan Windmill. George Fabyan purchased this windmill in 1914 and relocated it from Lombard. Rising 68 feet and five stories high, the Fabyan Windmill was built in the 1850s by one Louis Blackhaus, a German craftsman. It is said to be the best example of a Dutch-style windmill in the United States.