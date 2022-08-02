Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.