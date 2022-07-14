1. Woodrow Wilson Guthrie, better known as Woody Guthrie (July 14, 1912 – Oct. 3, 1967), was an American folk musician and songwriter, of the 20th century.
2. He was named after President Woodrow Wilson.
3. Guthrie wrote over a thousand songs during his career. His more famous songs include “This Land Is Your Land”, “Mail Myself To You”, “This Train”, “Bound For Glory”, and “Hobo’s Lullaby”.
4. One of his most famous albums was titled Dust Bowl Ballads. He sang about the Great Depression, and the problems faced by farmers at the time of the Dust Bowl, when erosion and drought ruined millions of acres of farmland.
5. His songs, and his interpretations of older songs, spoke to people of many different beliefs. Many of his songs used old tunes, that he gave new words.
