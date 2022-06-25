1. The first mention of the word “nebulae” was made in 964 by the Persian discoverer Abd al-Rahman al-Sufi who noticed “the Andromeda Nebula, “ which was later classified as The Andromeda Galaxy. Nebulae are also known as “Stellar Nurseries” because stars are born in them. The nebulae outside the Milky Way are referred to as extra-galactic nebulae.
2. Nebulae were a thing before the concept of galaxies. The nature of galaxies was acknowledged in the 20th century by Vesto Slipher, Edwin Hubble, and others.
3. The almighty Sun was created in a nebula, the solar nebula, and it is believed that in 5 billion years from now, the Sun itself will become a nebula.
4. The Orion Nebula is the closest one to the Earth.
5. Diffuse Nebulae are very well outspread and don’t have any limits, or so we believe.
Source: nineplanets.org