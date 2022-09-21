1. Edwin Booth was one of the most famous Shakespearean actors of the 19th century. He toured throughout the US and Europe, and was most known for his portrayals of Hamlet. In fact, Booth has portrayed Hamlet on stage more often than any other actor.
2. He also founded his own theatre in New York. Booth’s Theatre, as it was called, was considered one of the most modern and spectacular theatres of its time.
3. Edwin Booth came from a family of actors. His father was also a Shakespearean actor, as were his two brothers, John Wilkes Booth and Junius Booth, Jr. Edwin appeared with his brothers in several performances, but neither of his brothers achieved the level of success in acting that Edwin did.
4. John Wilkes Booth did achieve notoriety that surpassed Edwin’s. While Edwin himself was a supporter of President Abraham Lincoln, his brother John was an extreme secessionist. This drove a wedge between the brothers, and Edwin was as shocked and outraged as the rest of the country when his brother, John Wilkes, shot President Lincoln on April 14th, 1865.
5. Ironically, Edwin Booth had actually saved the life of, or at least prevented serious injury to, Lincoln’s eldest son, Robert Todd Lincoln the previous year. As Lincoln and Booth were waiting at a train platform to buy sleeping cars, the train began to move and Lincoln lost his footing. According to Robert Lincoln, Edwin Booth grabbed him by the collar and pulled him back to his feet.