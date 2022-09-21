1. Edwin Booth was one of the most famous Shakespearean actors of the 19th century. He toured throughout the US and Europe, and was most known for his portrayals of Hamlet. In fact, Booth has portrayed Hamlet on stage more often than any other actor.

2. He also founded his own theatre in New York. Booth’s Theatre, as it was called, was considered one of the most modern and spectacular theatres of its time.

